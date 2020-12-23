Toronto police relaxing on-street parking enforcement over the holidays

Toronto police are changing their on-street parking enforcement strategy to give people a break amid the ongoing lockdown and the holiday season.

During the city's press briefing Wednesday morning, Mayor John Tory said he had asked Police Chief James Ramer if he'd be willing to ease up on parking enforcement over the holidays, adding that Ramer immediately agreed and would be releasing further details later in the day.

And, as promised, the Toronto Police Service issued a news release at noon revealing that they're adjusting parking enforcement ahead of the holidays and further lockdown measures.

"In support of the provincial COVID-19 regulatory lockdown the Parking Enforcement Unit will be commencing an enforcement approach to on-street parking where a high level of discretion will be applied," reads the statement. "This will be effective immediately."

Rather than enforcing every parking infraction over the coming days, TPS will instead focus on offences that create safety concerns, disrupt snow removal processes or cause significant disruptions in the flow of traffic on city streets.

Following the announcement, some took to social media to question why the city and the police service are actually making it easier for residents to drive to destinations when the official advice is for people to stay home as much as possible.

The change is set to remain in effect until further notice regardless, and Toronto police are asking that residents continue to park legally "to ensure that the efficient flow of traffic in the City of Toronto is maintained."