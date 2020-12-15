City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto weather

Toronto is about to get hammered with snow as temperatures plummet

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The weather outside is about to get frightful, and driving will be anything but delightful in Toronto as vicious winds and snow squalls move into Southern Ontario.

This, according to meteorologists who are calling for a messy day (or few days) of weather with up to ten centimetres of snow possible in some parts of the city.

"A pair of lake-effect snow events will continue to challenge drivers across Ontario this week, with a wide range in snow totals expected over some short distances," wrote the Weather Network on Tuesday morning,

"As winds shift to the east by Wednesday, the snow squalls will ultimately reverse in direction putting more of the GTA at risk, especially near the west end of Lake Ontario."

It's hard to say when, exactly, the worst of this weather will hit, but "a band of intense lake-effect snow" is heading straight for Canada's largest city, bringing with it some of the coldest temperatures we've experienced yet this season.

A high of -4 C is forecast for Wednesday, but it'll feel more like -12 C thanks to the wind chill. As for snow accumulation, it all depends on the speed and direction of a massive winter storm targeting the U.S. east coast.

"Lake effect snow is notorious for wide ranges in snow totals over short distances, so we will see a range in snow totals across the region," says Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham of the incoming lake-effect system.

"Most places between Toronto and Hamilton should see between 2 to 5 cm of snow, but locally higher totals are possible."

What we do know for sure is that drivers should be cautious when hitting the roads: Blowing snow, low visibility and even patches of black ice have already been reported north of the GTA.

"Tricky driving conditions" are expected from Toronto to Hamilton on Wednesday morning. A snow band over the city could lead to "unrelenting snow for most of the day," according to 680 News Meteorologist Jill Taylor.

That, or the flurries will be split up into two batches — one in the morning, one in the mid-afternoon.

Either way, it's going to be cold, windy and wet out there in Toronto tomorrow. Be prepared.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto neighbourhood getting two new parkettes and its own cool sign

Air Transat faces backlash after letting anti-lockdowner Chris Sky fly without a mask

New footage released of violent altercation between TTC officers and passenger

Here's what the new Scarborough transit expansion looks like after cost soars to $4 billion

Turning right at red lights could soon be banned at more intersections in Toronto

Toronto is about to get hammered with snow as temperatures plummet

Metrolinx is opening physical locations in Toronto for concerns about Ontario Line

Toronto man spotted swimming in Lake Ontario in December