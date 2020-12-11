City
Karen Longwell
Toronto bridge is getting a makeover and it's almost ready for its big reveal

One of the biggest Toronto construction projects during the pandemic is nearing completion.

The Bathurst Street Bridge closed on May 25 for rehabilitation as part of a large project along Bathurst Street between Dundas Street West and Fort York Boulevard.

The work has closed Bathurst Street to cars and streetcars since May, and while it was originally slated to be complete in December, the date has been pushed to January.

"The Bathurst Street Bridge is on track to re-open by January 1, 2021," a spokesperson for the City of Toronto told blogTO.

During the summer the bridge construction was kept covered.

But now, as it nears completion, the public has been waiting for it to reopen.

The work included repainting the truss, adding a new concrete deck overlay, steel repair work, adding new bridge railings, replacing the old TTC rail tracks, repaving the roads and repairing the sidewalks.

Also known as the Sir Isaac Brock Bridge, the structure was originally built to span the Humber River in 1903, according to the Toronto Railway Museum.

It moved to its current location in 1916 and realigned in 1931.

In addition to the work on the bridge, the tracks between Wolseley (the side street just north of Queen) and Dundas Streets were replaced and a 144-year-old watermain between Front and Queen was removed and replaced as well.

Hopefully in 2021, the historic bridge will see new life and traffic will flow through the area again.

Christopher Berry

