Toronto bridge is getting a makeover and it's almost ready for its big reveal

One of the biggest Toronto construction projects during the pandemic is nearing completion.

The Bathurst Street Bridge closed on May 25 for rehabilitation as part of a large project along Bathurst Street between Dundas Street West and Fort York Boulevard.

The work has closed Bathurst Street to cars and streetcars since May, and while it was originally slated to be complete in December, the date has been pushed to January.

While we’ve been working hard to respond to COVID-19, work on essential city projects continues. Starting May 17, construction on Bathurst Street in Ward 10 will begin for bridge maintenance, water main repair, and TTC track replacement. pic.twitter.com/HRyg8Cch3v — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 4, 2020

"The Bathurst Street Bridge is on track to re-open by January 1, 2021," a spokesperson for the City of Toronto told blogTO.

During the summer the bridge construction was kept covered.

Shifted to its current alignment in 1931, the historic Bathurst Street truss structure bridge is under wraps as a full rehab is now underway @TO_Transport #goodtimetogetstuffdone pic.twitter.com/Vy8NEvEIX1 — Gregg Lintern (@GreggLintern) June 24, 2020

But now, as it nears completion, the public has been waiting for it to reopen.

Here’s what Bathurst Street Bridge looks like today. Truss is repainted. New roadbed. Rails and ties lined up on Bathurst ready to go. pic.twitter.com/YQkLsi5sfQ — Christopher Berry (@cjpberry) October 20, 2020

The work included repainting the truss, adding a new concrete deck overlay, steel repair work, adding new bridge railings, replacing the old TTC rail tracks, repaving the roads and repairing the sidewalks.

PHOTO: Concrete work is moving along on the Bathurst Street Bridge Rehabilitation project in Toronto. The project, by Grascan Construction Ltd./Torbridge Construction Ltd., includes the rehabilitation of Bathurst Street Bridge. https://t.co/n0U9zHUcEd pic.twitter.com/svnANRY43S — Daily Commercial News (@DCN_Canada) October 22, 2020

Also known as the Sir Isaac Brock Bridge, the structure was originally built to span the Humber River in 1903, according to the Toronto Railway Museum.

The bridge had originally been built in 1903 to carry Lake Shore Road over the Humber River, and was moved to this new location. The Bathurst Street bridge was realigned in 1931 and continues to carry road and streetcar traffic over the railway corridor today. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3SbeU8MGy8 — Toronto Railway Museum (@TORailwayMuseum) August 23, 2020

It moved to its current location in 1916 and realigned in 1931.

Aug 23, 1916: the Bathurst Street bridge opens to traffic, extending Bathurst over the railway, from Front St. to a point near @fortyork. The Bathurst streetcar was then extended through the Old Fort grounds to a new loop near the eastern entrance of the Exhibition Grounds. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/EUTSVd0G4H — Toronto Railway Museum (@TORailwayMuseum) August 23, 2020

In addition to the work on the bridge, the tracks between Wolseley (the side street just north of Queen) and Dundas Streets were replaced and a 144-year-old watermain between Front and Queen was removed and replaced as well.

Hopefully in 2021, the historic bridge will see new life and traffic will flow through the area again.