Last night's sunset in Toronto might have been the most spectacular of the year

Toronto was graced with yet another awe-inspiring sunset on Thursday evening, with residents eager to snap photos of the phenomenon and share them on social media before the sun dipped below the horizon.

This isn't the first time we've been fortunate enough to be treated to a stunning cotton-candy sky this autumn, thanks to the perfect amount of seasonal cloud cover and particles in the air that give the setting sun just enough to reflect off of, creating some epic hues.

The speckled, fiery sky glowed with streaks of bold and pastelly colours ranging from yellow to pink to red, looking even more impressive than something out of a Bob Ross painting special.

As is the case these days, the sunset started early in the evening and didn't last long, making photos captured of it all the more special.

Given that we've been forced to brave the frigid winter weather, which is now here to stay, as well as weeks of full-on pandemic lockdown, the sight provided a nice little reprieve and moment of contemplation.

This year may have been pretty damn discouraging, but hey, it's almost the holidays and the start to a whole new one — and nature is still here being as breathtakingly beautiful as ever.