City
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto santa

Santa has been warming hearts while working at a construction site in Toronto

City
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Along with cookie eating and present delivery, Santa has added operating cranes to his job description. 

He was spotted in full attire at The Hospital for Sick Children's (SickKids) Patient Support Centre construction site yesterday. 

The Patient Support Centre (PSC) is a new 22 storey educational, training, and administrative tower and first step in SickKids' way to a new hospital.

This is a part of the larger Project Horizon, SickKids' campus redevelopment project. It aims to build a hospital of the future, transform care delivery and empower patients and families.

The new PSC will be replacing the old 8-storey Elizabeth McMaster Building, at the corner of Elm and Elizabeth streets.

Ealier this year, a tower crane was erected that will remain there as a symbol of progress until the Patient Support Centre is complete.

PCL Construction is the company helping build the new support centre, and apparently Santa Claus' new employer. They even tweeted out "Thanks for helping us build a new SickKids, Santa!"

Lead photo by

SickKids

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Santa has been warming hearts while working at a construction site in Toronto

Here's what Justin Trudeau said in his Christmas message to Canada

The CN Tower is brightening up the holidays in Toronto with unreal lights displays

Toronto neighbourhood is going dark for the next month in support of lockdown efforts

Toronto retailers and shoppers struggling with Canada Post delivery delays

You can escape the city at this bamboo forest hidden in the heart of downtown Toronto

Special weather alert in effect for Toronto as 15 cm of snow could fall by Christmas Day

The PATH will be almost unrecognizable when Toronto returns to work