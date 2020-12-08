People in Toronto spot fireball flying through the sky for second time in less than a week

People in Toronto who've been keeping an eye on the sky have been fortunate enough to witness two extraordinary fireballs flying high above within the span of less than a week.

On Monday night, a number of residents took to social media to report seeing some kind of bright light streaking through the sky around 7:30 p.m., and the American Meteor Society (AMS) received 28 reports of fireball spottings over Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and Ontario on the same evening.

Was out walking the dog tonight....saw a bright light flying through the sky. Maybe a meteor? It was crazy bright and really moving

Crazy.#meteor #Toronto #Guildwood — Simon 🇨🇦 (@sihewett) December 8, 2020

This sighting comes less than one week after Torontonians witnessed another fireball flying through the sky on Dec. 2, and the CN Tower's EarthCam actually managed to capture a video of it as it blazed by around 12:09 p.m.

This time, residents spotted the fireball (another word for an exceptionally bright meteor) travelling east, and some even managed to capture it on video before it burned up and extinguished.

Others who weren't quick enough to grab a photo or video of the flash of light but still witnessed it with their own two eyes later took to social media to confirm they weren't the only ones who saw it.

Who else saw a fire ball or a #meteor over east #toronto this evening around 7:25 pm? 🌠 — Bee (@bhav_sharma8) December 8, 2020

While it is undoubtedly special for residents to spot two bright fireballs within such a short time frame, they're both likely part of the Geminid meteor shower — which is considered by experts to be a highlight of the meteor year.

According to earthsky.org, the Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of Dec. 13-14, but Geminid meteors are often visible long before that as the shower builds to its peak.

See saw a giant fireball (maybe meteor) in the sky looking east from #Toronto Beaches about 10 min ago. https://t.co/SVy2TqNDsn — Shawn O'Quinn (@ShawnOQuinn) December 8, 2020

"The Geminids are a very reliable shower if you watch at the best time of night, centered on about 2 a.m. for all parts of the globe, and if you watch in a dark sky," notes the website.

"The meteors tend to be bold, white and quick. This shower favors Earth's Northern Hemisphere, but it's visible from the Southern Hemisphere, too."

So don't forget to keep an eye out for any unsually bright lights this week, Toronto, because the sky will likely be full of even more incredible surprises over the coming days.