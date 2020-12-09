Ontario drunk driver crashes into multiple vehicles before landing on top of parked cars

An Ontario driver is lucky to be alive today after striking multiple vehicles in his car, launching into the air and landing on top of two parked cars in a massive crash Tuesday night.

South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to the area of Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive in Bradford on the evening of Dec. 8 after a driver hit multiple parked and moving vehicles, resulting in minor injuries to one female motorist.

"The suspect vehicle, a black BMW, then mounted a curb, hit a rock and a fence and became airborne, landing on top of two vehicles parked in a driveway on Longview Drive," said police in a news release.

"The male driver fled on foot but was located nearby and arrested."

Man in custody and charges pending after a car struck multiple vehicles in #Bradford tonight before ending up on top of two cars in a driveway. Driver fled on foot and was arrested nearby. Treated for minor injuries. Investigation ongoing. More details tomorrow. #collision pic.twitter.com/qXKjsmLBW2 — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) December 9, 2020

According to police, the driver, identified as 27-year-old Benjamin Deforest from Bradford, was then transported to South Division where he was treated by paramedics for minor injuries, and subsequent breath tests revealed results well over the legal alcohol limit.

As a result, Deforest is facing multiple charges including:

Operation While Impaired

Excess Blood Alcohol Concentration

Three counts Failure to Stop After Accident

Dangerous Operation

Operation While Prohibited by Order Under the Criminal Code

Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

Drive Motor Vehicle No Plates

Drive Motor Vehicle No Permit

Drive While Under Suspension

Fail to Apply for Permit on Becoming Owner

Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

He was also held for a bail hearing.

"It's a miracle no one was seriously injured or killed in this incident," said police. "We can't emphasize this enough. Don't drink and drive. Your selfish, thoughtless choice puts innocent people at risk."