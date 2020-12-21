City
ice sculpture lake ontario

Lake Ontario had crazy natural ice sculptures this weekend

A cold snap created stunning natural ice sculptures all along Lake Ontario in Toronto this weekend.  

The cold front, which moved across the province on Dec. 18, along with strong winds and moisture in the air created enchanting natural ice formations along the lakefront.

A frozen tree sculpture. Photo by Vicky Forster.

The result made for some pretty crazy pictures. 

Pretty ice formations on Lake Ontario. Photo by Vicky Forster

Photographers and locals alike flocked to the lake to capture Mother Nature's beauty. 

Commenting on the remarkable transformation, some said the sight "made the cold seem worth it." Others were more succinct in their reactions: "So beautiful," wrote Instagram user sum.utama commenting on one of the photos. "Magical," wrote another. 

The overall consensus was that these natural ice formations are very cool, if not awe-inspiring. 

While these types of natural ice formations are a pretty common occurrence in more northern parts of the province like on Lake Superior and Lake Huron, Toronto doesn't see them too often.  

However, the city has seen it happen, including two years ago in 2018. According to one study, climate change will likely make these occurrences even more rare, though.

