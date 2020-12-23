Indoor and outdoor gathering limits and rules in Ontario during the lockdown

Ontario's gathering limits for the province-wide shutdown won't change much in lives of Toronto residents considering the city has already been in lockdown for more than a month now, but soon they'll apply for the entire province.

According to the detailed document outlining the rules of the shutdown, all indoor organized public events and social gatherings are banned throughout Ontario when the lockdown comes into effect on Dec. 26, except with members of the same household.

More specifically, the province says residents should not visit any other household or allow visitors in their homes.

"Individuals who live alone and single parents may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation," says the province.

Outdoor organized public events and social gatherings must meanwhile be capped at a total of 10 people, and physical distancing must be practiced between members of different households.

Weddings, funerals and other religious services must also be capped at a maximum of 10 people both indoors and outdoors with physical distancing in effect, and drive-in services are also permitted subject to certain conditions.

"Virtual gatherings or events are the safest way to visit or recognize occasions with people outside your household, especially during the holiday season," reads the document.

And the steep fines that come with breaking gathering rules and getting caught are yet another reason to stick to virtual get-togethers this holiday season.

The province is also reminding people to always maintain two metres of physical distancing from everyone outside their household, and to wear a mask or face covering while indoors and outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained or if wearing one is required.

"Ontarians should stay home to the fullest extent possible," says the province.

"Trips outside of the home should be limited and only for essential purposes (accessing health care and medication, grocery shopping, child care, exercise alone or [with] people in your household...and in the community where you live, walking pets when required, and supporting vulnerable community members to meet the needs above)."