Toronto retailers and shoppers struggling with Canada Post delivery delays

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada post delivery delays

The final days leading up to Christmas can be stressful but add a second lockdown, and trying to get last-minute gifts becomes much more difficult.

Some shoppers thought they had prepared well, only to find delays with Canada Post. Toronto resident John McAteer told blogTO he ordered items online from Sporting Life on Dec. 7, only to find on Dec. 17 that his order had not been picked up by Canada Post.

McAteer is not alone as several people reported delays with deliveries.

"My item shipped on Dec. 3rd from ON to Victory, notified it arrived in Richmond BC on Dec. 11," wrote one person on Twitter. "Got an email today saying it is being processed in Mississauga Dec. 22, today. Talking to CP as right now to see what is happening."

In an email Canada Post told blogTO they cannot comment on specific customers but said they are working hard to meet demand.

"We are processing mail and parcels around the clock to respond to the demand while ensuring we keep our people safe," Valérie Chartrand, a spokesperson for Canada Post said.

"This past week, we delivered more than 10 million parcels across the country which was a new record for Canada Post."

Canada post urged people to start Christmas shopping in early October this year, Chartrand added.

"Holiday parcel volumes started at least a week earlier this year than usual and have continued the entire season."

She admitted some parcels might not make it in time.

"While parcel processing and delivery is expected to continue at a high pace right up until Christmas, customers may experience some delays."

One blogTO reader suggested small businesses pay the price of these delays.

"Small businesses make up for the losses, delays, and have to help chase these issues, which is a fairly sizeable time and cost consideration," the reader said. "The public doesn't seem to understand that the fault lies with delivery services and businesses have to make up for their shortcomings."

Meanwhile, another Toronto shop reports a busy but successful effort in getting deliveries out.

Christie Pinese of Rose City Goods told blogTO they haven't had any issues with outgoing packages being delayed.

"We really encouraged our customers to start shopping for gifts in early November to avoid delays, and the majority of our packages seem to be arriving to our customers within a few business days," Pinese said.

They had daily pickups scheduled with Canada Post to ensure packages got out in on time.

"We have also been doing our own local deliveries within Toronto since we went back into lockdown, to avoid overloading Canada Post with too many packages," Pinese said. "And I have to shout out our regular postal worker Lydia, for being amazing and efficient!"

These are unusual times and while some businesses suffered due to delays, packages will likely arrive, and who doesn't like a gift, even if it is after Christmas.

