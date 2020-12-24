You can escape the city at this bamboo forest hidden in the heart of downtown Toronto

The bamboo garden hidden on University of Toronto’s St. George campus is the perfect spot for those in search of a bit of zen.

Tucked inside the building of the Terrence Donnelly Centre, a leading institute in genome research, the multi-level atrium is completely opposite the concrete jungle we’re usually surrounded by.

A flight of stairs ascends to the lush forest of tropical shrubs and giant bamboo trees that have formed an impressively dense canopy, reaching some four metres (13-feet) high toward the glass ceiling above.

The space was designed by a team from Toronto’s architectsAlliance and Germany's Behnisch Architekten who made sure to use a combination of natural and artificial light to create the serene ambience.

The open-lit ceiling and windows let in lots of sunlight so that it always feels like spring even on the city’s coldest days.

Stroll through the Japanese-inspired garden or take a seat at one of the wooden decks and benches which are set up at various corners of the atrium and enclosed in vibrant greenery.

Students and faculty, as well as the rest of the public, can enjoy the breathtaking space. The Donnelly Centre at 160 College Street is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Make sure to respect the space during your visit and adhere to social distancing measures by only visiting with members of your household.