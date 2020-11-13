The TTC's busiest subway stations are getting PPE vending machines

There's no worse feeling than arriving at a TTC subway station only to realize you forgot your mask at home, but fortunately the transit station is introducing a solution to that problem.

The TTC announced Friday that transit users will begin noticing vending machines selling personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and more in some subway stations starting this week, with a total of 11 machines to be installed in the city's 10 busiest stations.

Along with giving away free masks and providing hand sanitizer on some vehicles and across the system, beginning this week, customers will also notice vending machines selling personal protective equipment (PPE) in some subway stations. Learn more: https://t.co/3tSNOC5ny6 pic.twitter.com/LBEcevuQfc — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) November 13, 2020

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been encouraging to see Torontonians taking measures to protect each other through the observance of mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies," said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson in a statement.

"By providing opportunities to purchase inexpensive PPE in stations, we can do our part to encourage this continued effort on the part of our customers."

The machines will be installed at the following stations:

Queen Station

Union Station

Davisville Station

Finch Station

Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station

Kennedy Station

St George Station

Bloor-Yonge Station

Don Mills Station

Kipling Station

These vending machines are in addition to the TTC's initiative of giving away one million free disposable masks and providing hand sanitizer on streetcars and in subway stations, which the agency says will continue going forward.

Coming soon to 10 of the #TTC 's busiest stations...

PPE vending machines selling some of the items you may have forgotten like masks, sanitizer and gloves at affordable prices. These are in addition to our complimentary sanitizer and masks.

Read more at https://t.co/m0AT5DU8BU pic.twitter.com/KhSsQWbOut — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) November 13, 2020

"As the global pandemic continues, we know, more than ever, that we are all in this together," said TTC CEO Rick Leary in a statement.

"Safety is a core value at the TTC and we want to make sure that our customers feel safe on all our vehicles and in our stations. We are always looking for new ways to enhance safety and give our customers choices. These vending machines are just one more way we are doing that."