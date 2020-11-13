City
ttc vending machine

The TTC's busiest subway stations are getting PPE vending machines

There's no worse feeling than arriving at a TTC subway station only to realize you forgot your mask at home, but fortunately the transit station is introducing a solution to that problem.

The TTC announced Friday that transit users will begin noticing vending machines selling personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and more in some subway stations starting this week, with a total of 11 machines to be installed in the city's 10 busiest stations. 

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been encouraging to see Torontonians taking measures to protect each other through the observance of mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies," said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson in a statement

"By providing opportunities to purchase inexpensive PPE in stations, we can do our part to encourage this continued effort on the part of our customers."

The machines will be installed at the following stations:

  • Queen Station
  • Union Station
  • Davisville Station
  • Finch Station
  • Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station
  • Kennedy Station
  • St George Station
  • Bloor-Yonge Station
  • Don Mills Station
  • Kipling Station

These vending machines are in addition to the TTC's initiative of giving away one million free disposable masks and providing hand sanitizer on streetcars and in subway stations, which the agency says will continue going forward.

"As the global pandemic continues, we know, more than ever, that we are all in this together," said TTC CEO Rick Leary in a statement.

"Safety is a core value at the TTC and we want to make sure that our customers feel safe on all our vehicles and in our stations. We are always looking for new ways to enhance safety and give our customers choices. These vending machines are just one more way we are doing that."

Lead photo by

TTCStuart

