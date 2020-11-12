City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto ttc

The TTC might finally allow contactless debit card payment on Presto machines

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's switch to Presto on the TTC over the past few years has been anything but smooth, with glitches and card malfunctions perpetually frustrating the heck out of transitgoers.

One of the key complaints about the system, which is used on networks throughout the GTHA, is the fact that users have to pre-load their Presto card — with funds taking up to 24 hours to appear — or spend the time to pay their fare at one of the separate standalone machines, which rarely seem to be working.

But soon, riders may have the option to simply tap their credit or debit card at TTC station fare gates and on vehicles.

Presto principal Metrolinx will be testing out what it calls contactless "open payment" on Toronto's Union Pearson Express in 2021, with potential for extension to the TTC in 2023, according to a new report from the city's transit body.

It would mean the replacement of all of the Presto tap readers at subway stations and on buses and streetcars, which is why the move isn't the quickest and easiest to make.

But, it's something commuters in Toronto have been waiting for since network was first introduced more than 10 years ago, as well as a promise Metrolinx made to the city in its initial contract — a promise that the TTC actually brought the Crown agency to arbitration over, in part, last year, among other major issues.

Along with the potential for far easier fare payment, TTC riders can also celebrate the end of Presto's 25 cent overdraft fee, which was nixed earlier this week.

But, as per the TTC report, there's a chance that the commission may completely end their relationship with Presto after all of the hardships and losses it has caused.

As the TTC's CEO writes to its board this month, "looking further ahead, our current base term agreement with Presto expires as early as November 2027. At that point, the TTC may choose to enter into its own contract with a fare collection service provider."

Lead photo by

@PRESTOcard

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto expected to get snow next week following period of summer-like weather

The TTC might finally allow contactless debit card payment on Presto machines

Popular Toronto Instagram account donates its followers to local food bank

Someone in Toronto figured out super Canadian way to keep raccoon safe until rescue

Toronto might extend the King Street Pilot further and to part of Queen Street

Here's what Toronto's new bridge looks like now that it's almost in place

Police searching for someone who stole poppy donation box from Ontario Tim Horton's

People in Ontario want Remembrance Day to be a stat holiday