Someone just killed a super rare white moose in Ontario and people are outraged

Torontonians are certainly familiar with white squirrels, and possibly even white raccoons, but have you ever seen a white moose?

Rare White Moose take a Bath pic.twitter.com/hjEJ65xUkI — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) November 5, 2020

The animals are extremely rare, and like the other stark white creatures above, lack their usual colour due to gene mutations that lead to full albinism — no pigment and red eyes — or leucism, which is drastically reduced pigmentation.

Due to their shocking and ethereal appearance, white moose are often deemed to be "spirit moose" and in some Indigenous traditions can signify the return of an ancestor who has pressing knowledge to impart.

A few years ago in Sweden, there was even a 15,000-strong petition to save one of the extraordinary beings from being hunted.

Because of their symbolism and how hard they are to come by, the killing of such an animal is absolute sacrilege to some, not to mention illegal in some parts — and yet one of these moose has just been killed in Ontario.

Sad that a rare "White Moose" was taken illegally. Hope they catch the creep! Not a hunter here but just to come across such a rare white majestic beast, an then shoot it. WTF were you starving?????? — Bob Williams (@Rushfantoronto) November 5, 2020

Sometime during the last week of October, an unknown hunter shot and killed a white cow moose along with one other moose near Sudbury in an act that is being called "senseless."

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is now seeking the help of the public in finding the perpetrator who killed the majestic animal on Nova Road near Kilometer 18, east of the community of Foleyet in the province's north.

"Hunting is a privilege and should not be taken for granted," a statement from the local Crime Stoppers arm reads. "As a community let’s catch the people responsible for this senseless act."

This is so sad. Beautiful creatures, but again, humans show lack of respect for wildlife. — Brittany Emma Ummels 🇨🇦💛🇺🇸 (@EmmaUmmels) November 5, 2020

Hopefully, like others who have barbarically hunted down white moose in Canada in the past, the person responsible in this case will realize they've made a grave mistake and come forward — or will be outed by anyone who knows anything about the incident.