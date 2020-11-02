The Distillery District in Toronto just got a massive Christmas tree

It's the first week of November and Halloween is officially in the rear-view mirror, meaning the Christmas enthusiasts among us are likely already jumping to proclaim that the holiday season has begun.

And they wouldn't be totally wrong, judging by the massive Christmas tree that's already standing tall in Toronto's Distillery District.

The neighbourhood, which is known for it's movie-like holiday charm thanks to the beloved Christmas Market typically held there each year, received a delivery of a massive, locally-sourced Balsam Fir tree from Forests Ontario on Monday.

Christmas is soon arriving at the Distillery 🎄 pic.twitter.com/GjhMlhdWLf — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) November 2, 2020

"We are honoured to be providing the Distillery District's iconic holiday tree for the 10th consecutive year," said Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario, in a statement.

"This beautiful tree was sourced from Schomburg, Ontario, and delivered with care by our friends at Shady Lane Expert Tree Care."

The tree measures roughly 40 cm in diameter and will soon be adorned with 60,800 new LED lights and thousands of decorations for the duration of its display until Jan. 10.

Unfortunately, just as the Christmas Market has officially been cancelled as a result of the pandemic, the Distillery's official annual tree lighting ceremony has also been nixed this year.

"With the majestic evergreen amidst the beautiful backdrop of The Distillery District, the Christmas tree this year, more than ever, will help to bring joy and holiday spirit to all," said general manager of the Distillery Historic District, Elena Price, in a statement.

"While gathering restrictions will not allow us to have an official tree lighting ceremony this year, we encourage people to stay tuned for more updates about the holiday magic to come at The Distillery."

Today, we brought some holiday cheer to @DistilleryTO with the delivery of a massive, locally sourced Balsam Fir tree from @shadylanetree! At the center of the Winter Village, the tree will soon be adorned with thousands of new LED lights and decorations. https://t.co/LFMPShT3Jd pic.twitter.com/mp0Az330tP — Forests Ontario (@Forests_Ontario) November 2, 2020

Forests Ontario, the non-profit organization specializing in tree planting and forest education that supplied the Balsam Fir, meanwhile, will be selling holiday trees and wreaths online starting on Nov. 16. Customers will be able to pick them up contact-free from Dec. 4 to 6 in the Distillery District.

Proceeds from the tree sales will go towards the organization's tree planting efforts and education programs.

"As the winter holidays draw near, I hope that Torontonians will consider purchasing a natural tree," said Keen.

"Natural trees are the environmentally sound choice – they're 100 per cent biodegradable, have a much lower carbon footprint than their plastic counterparts, and their purchase supports more than 500 Christmas tree farmers across the province."