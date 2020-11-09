Canada is getting a new vertical 5 dollar bill

The Bank of Canada is back at it again with one of their classic money makeovers, and this time, they've got their sights set on the fiver.

We've known since January that a new $5 bill was in the works, but it wasn't until this week that the government announced which eight Canadian icons are up for the honour of gracing its face — a face that will be vertical, for the record, just like the newest $10 note featuring Viola Desmond.

Sadly, Celine Dion did not make the short list, nor did Gord Downie: One of the criteria for appearing on a Canadian banknote, after all, is being dead for at least 25 years.

Someone who did make the list, however, was Terry Fox — a suggestion floated by many people as soon as news broke of the $5 bill's impending redesign.

Terry Fox. End of contest. https://t.co/sbNaPM0Apr — Michael FitzGerald (@CoachFitzGerald) November 9, 2020

Joining the legendary Canadian athlete and humanitarian on the Bank of Canada's short list of Canadians who could be featured on the next $5 bill are (in alphabetical order):

Terry Fox is very well known, but I'd bet most Canadians haven't heard of any of the others, who are all Indigenous or otherwise underrepresented activists/figures. And I'd much rather have them another picture of a gloomy racist dude from the 1870s. pic.twitter.com/dRrxHbXHeX — Ian Garner (@irgarner) November 9, 2020

"Canadians put forward the names of hundreds of people who have changed Canada for the better," said Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Monday when announcing the shortlist.

"I thank the Advisory Council members for their thoughtful and thorough deliberations, and I look forward to seeing which of these eight remarkable individuals will be featured on our next $5 bank note."

Canada's Minister of Finance will announce the next portrait subject of the $5 bank note "in early 2021."

"Each of these people deserve recognition for their remarkable contributions to Canada. They all overcame barriers, fought for their ideals, and have inspired generations," said Chrystia Freeland of the nominees. "And to the tens of thousands of Canadians who took the time to nominate the many noteworthy people in our history, thank you."