Canada just got a new $10 bill

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 hours ago
Just in time for International Women's Day, the Canadian government is showing off a new bank note that pays homage to civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond – the first black person and (non-royal) woman ever to grace a regularly circulating bill in Canada.

Desmond, whose portrait appears on Canada's shiny new permanent $10 bill, has long been referred to as the "Rosa Parks of Canada" for refusing to move from the "whites only" section of a Nova Scotia movie theatre in 1946.

She was the first black woman known to have filed a legal challenge against racial segregation in our country, according to the Bank of Canada, and the publicity generated by her case was thought to have been a driving force behind the outlawing segregation in Nova Scotia.

Also featured on the bill is the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, a laurel leaf pattern, a map of Halifax's North End, an eagle feather, text from the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom, and other symbols of both Canada and justice

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled the new bank note today during a special ceremony featuring Desmond' sister, Wanda Robson, in Halifax.

It won't be in circulation until later this year, but you can play with a cool interactive version of the bill (and learn more about it) on the Bank of Canada's website now.

