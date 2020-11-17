The 24 best Black Friday 2020 deals in Toronto announced so far

Black Friday deals for 2020 in Toronto will feel a little different this year. The pandemic means we should try our very best to skip the usual in-store scramble and shop virtually instead. Put your comfiest sweatpants on and get that trigger finger ready: all the biggest discounts are happening online.

Big box brands are holding some serious discounts this year, plus most of your fave Toronto stores are running robust online sales, meaning supporting local is just a click away.

Here's a roundup of some of the best Black Friday deals in Toronto so far.

Big box

The quintessential big box store has announced its Canadian Black Friday online sales, which start on November 25 and run until Cyber Monday. So far the company has teased huge price slashers on items like Samsung wide-screens, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watches.

Discounts on everything from Apple products to Samsung tech start November 22. Best Buy is also offering free shipping on any orders over $35 that don’t require a scheduled delivery. They’re also offering curbside pick-up from select locations before the store opens, though this doesn’t apply to door crasher sales.

It’s up to 60% off at the iconic Canadian hardware store. Sales run online from November 26 to Cyber Monday. They have yet to release their Black Friday flyer, but like previous years, it’ll be flush with huge savings on everything from winter wear to appliances.

This American tech giant has teased some of its Black Friday deals, including 30% off a slew of toys, up to $110 off select Amazon devices, and up to 40% off select iRobot robotic vacuums. Early deals start November 20 at 3 a.m. and run until November 27, after which more sales will ensue.

The Swedish furniture giant is trying to make mass consumerism as sustainable as possible this year by highlighting discounted eco-friendly products like kitchen faucets that reduce water consumption by 50%. They’re also running a sell-back program for IKEA credits and an electronics recycling drive on November 28.

Massive sales at this online retailer means there’s no better to redecorate your entire abode. Deals include up to 80% off rugs, 70% off living room seating and bedding, 65% off lighting and 80% off wall art.

The Canadian media giant is already offering a number of deals online, including discounts on new smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, AirPods, and mobile plans for the Google Pixel 5. Past deals have included a free Sonos One speaker and iPad 7 with purchase of an iPhone 12 at $0.

Fashion

Soup up your mask-wearing with some accessories from this family-run Toronto brand. Sales include discounts on their stylish mask chains, which will be 20% off sitewide starting November 20.

This local menswear company is having its biggest sale ever, with sales of up to 70% off sitewide and 40% off all swim trunks and camp shirts. They may be known for their swimming apparel, but they’ve also added some ultra cozy leisure wear to their online shop.

Sales are going to be a doozy at this womenswear store this year. Word has it that everything is going to be up to 50% off during the Aritzia Five-Day Sale. Discounts start on November 26 and will include half off winter looks like the Babaton Plaza Coat.

This Toronto label is offering a BOGO promotion for face masks and their signature Pinnacle bag. Buy one for yourself and Israella Kobla will send the second to a loved one of your choice. Sale runs from November 16 to 30.

Kensington Market’s go-to for suits is already running their Black Friday pre-sale. Discounts span their inventory, from designer shirts to slim-fitted suits. Save hundreds of dollars on suits that you'll likely need for those post-pandemic parties.

This Toronto-based jewellery brand on Dundas West is holding its biggest sale of the year on its hoops, rings and necklaces, running from Black Friday until December 1. It's 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three. The store offers free shipping and returns on all orders.

Everything online and in-store will be 30% off at Frank and Oak. Starting November 25 until November 29, you can get discounts on comfortable yet presentable pieces like half-zip sweater dresses and other cozy wear.

Time to stock up on the quintessential Canadian sweatsuit. This Black Friday will see 25% off pretty much everything at Roots, both online and in-store, plus an additional 40% off sale items starting November 25 until Cyber Monday.

Shop necklaces, charms, rings, bracelets and earrings online and get your entire order for 35% off. This jewellery brand has been offering sales every Friday of the month, with a Cyber Monday deal (details have yet to be announced) to finish off its sale season.

Deciem is protesting Black Friday by… running a massive sale all month long. The Ordinary has been running a 23% off sale on everything since the beginning of November.

It continues until the end of the month, but keep in mind the brand will be shutting its online and physical stores completely on November 29 for "a moment of nothingness."

Fitness

The athletics wear company is currently running its "We Made Too Much Sale," meaning it has an entire stock of discounted of Lululemon leggings, sports bras, and high-rise shorts ready to be perused. The brand's Black Friday sale typically runs from the Friday until Cyber Monday.

It’s the moment gym-goers have been waiting for - Gymshark started their Black Friday sale mid-November, with deals off high-waisted leggings, sports bras, and fitness accessories like resistance bands and lifting gloves.

You can get up to 60% off everything from winter jackets to sports gear. Sales run on the whole gamut of stock, meaning now’s a good time to get ready for the chilly season, and maybe get some new skates while you’re at it.

Furniture & Design

Organic mattresses are 25% off at Toronto’s natural memory foam mattress shop. Purchase a full, queen, king, or California king-sized mattress and get two free Latex Cloud pillows. The sale runs until November 29.

It’s 20% off regular-priced furniture and sale items, excluding any products from the EQ3+ brand. They’re also doing free shipping on orders of $500 or more.

Tech and Games

It’s all about the vacuum deals this Black Friday, with huge savings off items like the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro. They’re also running discounts on Supersonic hair dryers, purifying tower fans, and Pure Cool air purifiers.

You can get a whopping 75% off EB Games, plus 1,500 Bonus Edge Points when you spend $120 or more. Savings include up to $130 on Playstation PS4 bundles, $130 off a Star Wars special edition 1TB bundle, and $20 off select games.