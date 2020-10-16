York Region expected to join Toronto in modified version of Stage 2 as cases rise

Premier Doug Ford could potentially be announcing new restrictions for York Region today as cases have been steadily rising in the area.

The premier said during his press briefing Thursday that York was "teetering," and that he planned to meet with members of his health command table later that day to discuss new potential restrictions.

"They have been teetering for a little while so we just have to be careful," he told reporters.

Premier Ford, Minister Elliott and Minister Bethlenfalvy make an Announcement https://t.co/pzOWDsacRN — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 15, 2020

Ford is also expected to meet with his cabinet this morning amid concerns about case spikes in both York and Halton regions.

Over the last week, York's daily average of new cases reached 76, but the area reported a total of 127 new infections on Thursday.

This number was surpassed only by Toronto (239 cases) and Peel (136 cases), two of the regions that have returned to a modified version of Stage 2 amid the province's second wave.

As of Friday, there are 213 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel, 108 in Ottawa and 62 in York Region.

During Thursday's briefing, Ford called the uptick "concerning" and said officials would continue to monitor the situation.

But following the press conference, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe hinted that new restrictions for both York and Halton Region, which has also been experiencing an increase, could be coming.

"I would say we are concerned particularly about York and Halton given the numbers that we are seeing," she said.

"We are working very hard to bring forward recommendations to government as soon as possible for a decision regarding those areas."

Last week, the Ontario government placed the province's three COVID-19 hot spots — Toronto, Peel and Ottawa — back to a modified version of Stage 2 following weeks of case increases in these areas.

Public health measures in this stage require that all indoor dining be shut down, and gyms, casinos and movie theatres have also had to close for a period of at least 28 days.

Ford has repeatedly said he will not hesitate to introduce similar restrictions in other areas if need be, and he's expected to make an announcement at Queen's Park at 1 p.m. Friday.