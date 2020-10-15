This may be the most Toronto version of the skateboarding Fleetwood Mac video

A Toronto resident known for trekking around the city with two quirky feathered friends in tow has hopped on the skateboarding Fleetwood Mac video train with what may be the most Toronto rendition of the viral trend yet.

Jason Cruz says he decided to try his hand at recreating the video after seeing it take off online recently, and wanted to feature as much Toronto iconography in it as he could — as well as, of course, his two parrots, Marvel and Capcom.

Between the Toronto Raptors colours Cruz and his pets are sporting while they coast down Lakeshore Boulevard and the city skyline anchored by the CN Tower in the background, the clip definitely oozes Toronto pride.

"We love Toronto, and the assortment of people that live here," Cruz said, adding that he's always been an especially huge fan of the city's sports teams.

"I'm a diehard Raptors fan (been one since I was 10 years old). I don't have any kids but my fids (feathered kids) have been watching games with me, at pubs or at home, and will continue to sport purple forever."

For anyone wondering where the adorable little Raps hoodies the parrots are wearing in the video came from, Cruz got them custom made from a brand that specializes in bird fashions.

The ensembles are just one of the reasons why they're often stopped by passersby on their meanders down the thoroughfare, which have become a regular weekend thing for the trio this summer thanks to ActiveTO road closures.

"We have been riding on Lakeshore every weekend, meeting new people... we usually get quite the crowd," Cruz says.

"Since I take them outside almost everyday, they have become used to being in a harness, riding on a tricycle, seeing cars, trucks, loud noises, etc. and this makes them more relaxed. I attach a 25-foot-long retractable dog leash to the birds and they fly in big circles at the park."

With new versions of the now-legendary video continuing to pop up daily — even NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has had some fun creating a few — there are sure to be more that will showcase our legendary city, though perhaps not as well as Cruz, Marvel and Capcom do.