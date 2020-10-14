City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Toronto temperatures expected to swing by 18 C this week

It's no secret that Toronto has been pretty fortunate so far this season in terms of the weather, especially compared to other parts of Canada that have already seen snow, but temperatures in the city are set to become a little more volatile as we move closer to the month of November.

According to Environment Canada's seven-day forecast, temperatures are expected to swing by 18 C between Thursday and Friday this week. 

The federal weather agency is currently predicting a high of 17 C for today with a low of 11 C overnight, and a similar high of 18 C is expected for Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Environment Canada's seven-day forecast

The low for Thursday is meanwhile expected to be 6 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers, while Friday's temperatures should reach 12 C with lots of sun.

The low on Friday, however, is currently forecasted to be a chilly and winter-like 1 C, meaning temperatures between Thursday afternoon and Friday night are expected to dip by as much as 18 C.

Fortunately, meteorologists are predicting a high of 13 C with sun for Saturday, bringing temperatures right back up to seasonal just in time for the weekend.

