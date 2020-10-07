It's going to feel like 27 C in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend

While the calendar indicates that we're headed straight for Thanksgiving and into the third weekend of fall, it seems the weather gods (thankfully) have other plans for Toronto.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, temperatures in the city are expected to be warm and comfortable for the rest of the week before hitting a summer-like peak on Saturday.

Meteorologists are predicting a high of 15 C for Thursday with mostly sun, while Friday will be slightly warmer with a high of 16 C and full sun expected.

On Saturday, temperatures are set to rise again to a high of 24 C, and it's expected to feel like a whopping 27 C with the humidity.

The weather will then return to more seasonal temperatures on Sunday, with a high of 14 C and a mix of sun and clouds expected, followed by a high of 17 C and clouds on Thanksgiving Monday.

The summer-like temperatures will be brief and fleeting, so be sure to get outside and take advantage before sweater weather makes its dreaded return.