Toronto's space-age pavilion just got a much needed makeover

The Oculus Pavilion, Etobicoke's beloved extraterrestrial-looking landmark, just got a serious facelift.

After years of neglect, the structure along the Humber River Recreational Trail has a sunny facade: an art installation called Brighter Days Ahead.

Yellow stripes (in the form of removable vinyl from Creative Silhouettes Inc.) now cover the 61-year-old pavilion that resembles an abandoned spaceship.

The design comes courtesy of the Toronto Architectural Conservancy and Giaimo Architects in advance of larger plans for The Oculus' renovation, which should be taking place sometime in 2021.

The Oculus Pavilion was designed in 1958 by architect Alan Crossley and engineer Laurence Cazaly, and though appreciated as one of the most unique public spaces in the city, has fallen into somewhat of disrepair.

Decades after its heydey, the shelter is slated for some serious upgrades thanks to a Public Space Incubator Grant, which was awarded to the site alongside four other recipients last year.

According to the ACO, The Oculus will be cleaned and the site will be spruced up with outdoor furniture and new programming, post-lockdown.