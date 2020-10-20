City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
occulus pavillion toronto

Toronto's space-age pavilion just got a much needed makeover

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Oculus Pavilion, Etobicoke's beloved extraterrestrial-looking landmark, just got a serious facelift. 

After years of neglect, the structure along the Humber River Recreational Trail has a sunny facade: an art installation called Brighter Days Ahead. 

Yellow stripes (in the form of removable vinyl from Creative Silhouettes Inc.) now cover the 61-year-old pavilion that resembles an abandoned spaceship.

The design comes courtesy of the Toronto Architectural Conservancy and Giaimo Architects in advance of larger plans for The Oculus' renovation, which should be taking place sometime in 2021. 

The Oculus Pavilion was designed in 1958 by architect Alan Crossley and engineer Laurence Cazaly, and though appreciated as one of the most unique public spaces in the city, has fallen into somewhat of disrepair. 

Decades after its heydey, the shelter is slated for some serious upgrades thanks to a Public Space Incubator Grant, which was awarded to the site alongside four other recipients last year.

According to the ACO, The Oculus will be cleaned and the site will be spruced up with outdoor furniture and new programming, post-lockdown. 

Lead photo by

TOBuilt

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto wildlife experts warn that bleaching pumpkins could kill animals

Someone in Toronto just transformed their house into an epic Halloween lights display

Toronto now has a giant red panda made of hay bales

Ontario extends pandemic emergency orders until end of November

Toronto expected to see its last day of temperatures above 20 C this week

Toronto's space-age pavilion just got a much needed makeover

Ontario confirms spike in new cases of COVID-19 and dismally low testing numbers

Toronto delivery driver pistol-whipped while dropping off food