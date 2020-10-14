Toronto is getting new self-driving vehicles that look like something from the future

Toronto is getting a trial batch of self-driving shuttles which are set to hit the road in Spring 2021.

Local Motors, in partnership with Pacific Western Transportation, will provide this service using Olli 2.0 — the name of your latest micro-transit vehicle. It’s the latest iteration of the electric, self-driving shuttle.

“We are continuing to move our city forward on many fronts including micro-transit as we manage the effects of COVID-19,” said Mayor John Tory.

“This innovative project will provide valuable insight, while embracing innovation that could help us build a better, more sustainable and equitable transportation network.”

The service will connect the West Rouge neighbourhood and Rouge Hill GO station, and will be coordinated with GO Transit schedules.

#CityofTO signs agreement to deliver Automated Shuttle Trial planned for Spring 2021. News release: https://t.co/Bp8KrMPNVC pic.twitter.com/pLHervhk0R — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) October 14, 2020

Olli 2.0 has a seating capacity of up to eight passengers, has an accessibility ramp, a wheelchair securement system, audio and visual announcements and other features for rider information.

An on-board safety steward will oversee vehicle operations and can manually take control of the vehicle at any time when required.

Two staff members, a certified operator from Pacific Western Transportation and one customer service ambassador from either TTC or Metrolinx, will be on board for every trip to monitor and learn from the six-month to 12-month trial.

The trial is delivered in partnership with TTC and Metrolinx, with funding from Transport Canada. In 2016, Ontario approved a ten-year pilot program to test automated vehicles on Ontario's roads.

“As a city, we must be ready to explore how micro-transit and emerging technologies can connect people to existing transit services and contribute to Toronto’s transportation future,” said Ward 25 councillor Jennifer McKelvie, who is excited to welcome the shuttle into her neighbourhood.