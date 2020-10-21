Toronto Police arrest man who threatened to shoot up local school

A 28-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after allegedly telling someone online about his plans to carry out a school shooting in Toronto last Friday.

Judging by the long list of charges he now faces, it would appear as though his threats were at least plausibly credible.

Tygar Allen Campbell has been charged with multiple counts of weapon possession, including the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as for failing to comply with release and probation orders.

He also faces charges of uttering threats, hoax regarding terrorist activity, and using an imitation firearm to conduct an indictable offence.

Police looking for man who said he planned to carry out shooting at Toronto school

Toronto Police announced the news Wednesday morning, noting that they had executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Hamilton area on Tuesday.

Campell was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.... roughly 15 minutes before police announced that he had been arrested.

No word yet on if he has been remanded into custody or released on bail pending further court hearings.

Excellent work by members of the @TorontoPolice in the investigation of online threats made to our schools. @tdsb @TCDSB Our members executed a search warrant in Hamilton.



Tygar Allen Campbell, 28 has been arrested & charged! 🚔🚨



Great police work!

What we do know, per police, is that the suspect in this investigation "had been on an online chat with another man" when he stated that he had a gun and would "commit a shooting at an unnamed school on Friday, October 16, 2020."

The Toronto Police Service was notified of the threat shortly after midnight on Friday and said that "immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of potentially targeted schools."

Despite his distinct facial tattoos and "extensive investigative efforts," police had a hard time identifying Campbell as the suspect. So, they released an image from the chat in question and requested the public's assistance.

Someone who saw that image delivered. Thanks again, internet, for foiling what could have been an atrocious crime.