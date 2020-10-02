Second employee at IKEA store in Toronto tests positive for COVID-19

A second employee at the IKEA North York store has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email sent out to staff members yesterday.

The email, which was sent to blogTO by an IKEA employee who has asked to remain anonymous, states that the company was informed by Toronto Public Health that there was a confirmed COVID-19 positive case of a co-worker at IKEA North York on Oct. 1. The employee's last shift was on Sept. 20.

"We are supporting our co-worker to ensure they have everything they need and hope for their full recovery soon," reads the email. "Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be sharing the name of the individual."

This news comes after an IKEA spokesperson confirmed to blogTO that another employee had contracted the virus earlier this week. In that case, IKEA had been informed of the case on Sept. 24 and their last shift had been on Sept. 20.

But according to the company, there's no known link between the two cases.

"We understand that you may have concerns regarding another confirmed case shortly after the case confirmed last week," they said. "We are currently unaware of any link or direct contact between both cases or the affected individuals. "

IKEA says they are implementing their protocols related to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in alignment with local public health agency recommendations as a result of the news, and they also implemented many new safety and physical distancing procedures in relation to COVID-19 over the past month to ensure a safe operating environment for all employees across units in Canada.

They say the store has already completed an enhanced cleaning that goes "above and beyond the hourly cleaning of all touchpoints in the unit," and that they are following all Toronto Public Health recommendations on contact tracing and will notify any workers who may have been in close contact with the individual.

The company says any employees identified as having been in close contact with the individual will be asked to self-isolate during the incubation period and seek medical guidance from their local public health agency if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

"We are working actively with Toronto Public Health and will follow their recommendations on any other notice requirements," the email notes.

"In accordance with the recommendations of Toronto Public Health, we are also taking steps to be in contact with a limited number of customers who may have come in contact with the affected co-worker in this case."