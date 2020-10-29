City
halloween toronto

People in Toronto are going all out with their Halloween decorations this year

Though there may not be any trick-or-treating going on in Toronto this Halloween — okay, there may be a bit — a whole lot of residents are still keeping the spooky spirit alive by decorating their homes.

Many of the displays that people have spotted around the city have been clever, unique and frankly hilarious:

halloween toronto

Image from the Junction neighbourhood via Valerie Gow on Facebook.

While some have been just plain creepy:

halloween torontoThe biggest trend this year, though, seems to be a topical satire of the shitshow that 2020 has been.

This person used their display to comment on U.S. politics, with the presidential election coming up in just a few days:

While this one used theirs to comment on proper face mask etiquette:

halloween torontoSome are mourning the loss of all of the normal life things we haven't been able to partake in this year:

While others are commemorating the failures of our sports teams, who had just as bad of a year as the rest of us:

One of the best displays shared online is this one, showing a group of masked skeletons trying desperately to escape from a dreaded SARS-CoV-2 virion:halloween toronto

And ones that use unique ways to deliver treats to kids, such as the newly-popular candy chute, are pretty awesome, too:

halloween torontoOthers came up with even more creative ideas, like candy picking from a tree:

halloween torontoWhether citizens are planning on following the advice of health officials to abstain from distributing candy this year or are planning on defying them, it's nice to see the entire community getting into the season and keeping things as festive as they possibly can be for this undoubtedly bizarre iteration of Halloween.

Lead photo by

Max Izod in Weird Toronto on Facebook

