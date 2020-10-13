City
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 5 hours ago
Posted 5 hours ago
flu shot shoppers

Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Toronto are running out of flu shots

Shoppers Drug Mart locations around Toronto can't keep the flu shot in stock just days after it was released in pharmacies across the country. There have also been long lineups at many pharmacy locations.

Now to save time, Shoppers Drug Mart is asking customers to fill out an online screening and consent form prior to showing up to the pharmacy for their shot.

Last month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced what he suggested would be the largest flu shot campaign in Canada's history.

The government aims to reduce flu-related hospitalizations in the province so as not to backlog the system and free up space for COVID-19 patients.

“Never before have the flu shots been so critical,” Ford said 

But despite the millions of doses, some people have reported being turned away and that many Shoppers Drug Marts are out of stock.

The long lineups are also raising concerns among people as there is no one to enforce mask-wearing.

Others worry that social distancing isn't and can't be followed in the small space inside the pharmacy.

One doctor said due to the shortage in higher doses of the shot, some patients have had to opt-out of the doses and settle for the regular one.

Others are avoiding lineups and booking appointments instead, but the appointments can be weeks away.

While some have gotten lucky and managed to snag a dose of the flu shot, others are still in line. People are encouraged to try and get the shot as soon as possible and to call pharmacies in advance.

Lead photo by blogTO

