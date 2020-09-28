City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fog

Unreal photos and videos show Toronto disappearing under dense blanket of fog

Between the unseasonably warm temperatures and the freaky-looking fog that descended upon Toronto this weekend, the city felt truly caught between patio and spooky season.

Residents got out to enjoy the summer-like weather of both Saturday and Sunday, with the latter day feeling in the 3os — certainly unusual for late September.

What was also undeniably unusual was the thick fog that rolled in on Saturday morning, obscuring much of the city from view.

Residents took to social media to share some epic photos and videos of the weather phenomenon as they tried to navigate the city.

The views from the higher floors of condos and office towers looked especially cool and disquieting.

The lack of wind lent the perfect conditions to the morning, and kept the clouds lingering around ground-level well into daylight hours.

The city appeared as if it was fully in a cloud — agreeably a little unsettling, but also quite peaceful, especially given the chaos that the COVID-19 situation has been causing as our case numbers soar.

It was definitely nice to feel like we were walking around in some otherworldly place for a few hours, and not stuck at home bracing for a second wave of a pandemic that is taking lives and destroying the economy.

@xavier_eh

