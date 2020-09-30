City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
covid ontario

Ontario confirms another jump in COVID-19 cases with 625 new infections

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Ministry of Health is once again reporting a significant jump in new cases of COVID-19, with 625 new infections confirmed by public health units throughout the province. 

Today's case count is quite a jump from the 554 cases reported in the previous day, though it's still shy of the record 700 new cases confirmed on Monday.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 288 of the new cases are in Toronto, 97 are in Peel, 64 are in Ottawa and 41 are in York Region. 

And, once again, 62 per cent of today's cases are in people under the age of 40, continuing a trend that has been ongoing for months now. 

Sadly, another four people have died from the virus as of today and another 457 cases are considered to be resolved. All told, 4,955 active cases remain in Ontario. 

Of these cases, 150 are currently hospitalized, 35 are in ICUs and 17 are on ventilators.

Nearly 35,800 tests were also completed in the province over the past 24 hours, falling short of the 50,000 — and eventually, 75,000 —tests Minister Elliott has said they're aiming to reach.

As a result of rising case numbers, the province has introduced several new public health measures to try and get the virus under control, including reducing gathering limits and requiring restaurants to have an 11 p.m. last call

Toronto's top doctor has also recommended that a number of stricter protocols be enforced in Toronto specifically, including requiring restaurants to reduce indoor and table capacity limits and collect contact information for every single patron. 

Experts have meanwhile said it's simply not enough and that COVID-19 hot spots such as Toronto should be sent back to Stage 2 of reopening to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system. 

The province has also yet to release their full "Keeping Ontarians Safe: Preparing for Future Waves of COVID-19" plan, something Premier Ford said would soon be made available to the public last week.

Lead photo by

Navy Medicine

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

How to find out if you may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto LCBO

New Ontario COVID-19 modelling data projects 1,000 cases per day by mid-October

More than 50 recent flights in and out of Canada have confirmed cases of COVID-19

Ontario confirms another jump in COVID-19 cases with 625 new infections

Toronto is getting a new subway station at King and Bathurst

Pesky midges have taken over Toronto again

10 magnificent buildings lost to demolition in Toronto

This is what Toronto looked like when it was covered in parking lots