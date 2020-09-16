City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
covid ontario

Ontario confirms yet another COVID-19 spike with 315 new cases

City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario health officials have confirmed yet another jump in new COVID-19 cases today, with a total of 315 new infections reported throughout the province. 

This comes after just 251 new cases were confirmed yesterday, while 313 were reported Monday

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, the surge is once again mostly coming from three COVID-19 hot spots: Toronto (77 new cases), Ottawa (61 new cases), and Peel (54 new cases). 

York and Durham regions are also reporting high case numbers today, according to Elliott, with 37 confirmed in the former and 24 in the latter. 

Many have been calling for changes to be made to public health measures in these hot spots to prevent further spread, and the province is expected to make an announcement about social gatherings — which are said to be the main causes of these spikes — later this week. 

Sadly, two more deaths have also been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the province's total death toll to 2,822. 

And with 154 more resolved cases, the number of remaining active COVID-19 cases in Ontario currently stands at 2,316.

Public health units meanwhile processed a total of 28,761 tests throughout Ontario yesterday, and Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that testing numbers will once again be ramped up in the coming days and weeks as we head further into the second wave. 

According to Minister Elliott, 64 per cent of today's cases are in people under the age of 40, while "hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients continue to remain essentially stable."

Lead photo by

Maryland GovPics

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Water main break in Toronto creates giant fountain in middle of downtown street

Toronto residents say local lookout point has become a drug and prostitution den

Ontario is getting thousands of new COVID-19 test centres

Ford says fines for violating gathering limits in Ontario will be highest in Canada

Multiple schools in Toronto are already dealing with COVID-19 infections

People are waiting for hours in line for COVID-19 tests at Toronto hospitals

Ontario confirms yet another COVID-19 spike with 315 new cases

How to research the history of your house in Toronto