City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 28 C for three days in a row in Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Though the calendar may say today is officially the second day of fall, it seems the weather gods have some more summer-like temperatures in store for Toronto before we all go into hibernation for the next six months.

So don't pull out your parkas just yet, Toronto, because The Weather Network's seven-day forecast is calling for some hot and humid temperatures over the next three consecutive days.

Currently, the temperature in Toronto is a comfortable 22 C and sunny, though it feels like 23 C with the humidex. 

For the next three days, however, the high is expected be 24 C and feel like 28 C with the humidity. 

Thursday's forecast unfortunately includes a risk of thunderstorms, but Friday and Saturday are expected to be nice and sunny. 

The Weather Network is meanwhile predicting that Sunday will see a high of 22 C with showers, and next week's temperatures are expected to dip back down to the mid and high teens. 

Fortunately, the weather agency's long-term forecast predicts that Toronto will see a longer-than-usual autumn season with comfortable temperatures lasting for another couple months, which is extra welcome news considering COVID-19 cases are on the rise and spending time outdoors is the safest way to avoid transmission (other than staying home, of course).

So don't forget to get out there and soak up the sun over the next few days and weeks, because it's surely going to all but disappear before we know it.

Lead photo by

CJ Burnell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The top 12 Doug Ford quotes from Ontario's pandemic press briefings

Doug Ford says the world doesn't revolve around Toronto

Toronto just cancelled all major events for the rest of 2020

COVID testing will be available at 60 pharmacies in Ontario starting this Friday

It's going to feel like 28 C for three days in a row in Toronto

More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Ontario schools this week so far

You can get a COVID-19 saliva test in Ontario starting this week

Presto is finally getting rid of the $10 minimum online load