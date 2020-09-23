It's going to feel like 28 C for three days in a row in Toronto

Though the calendar may say today is officially the second day of fall, it seems the weather gods have some more summer-like temperatures in store for Toronto before we all go into hibernation for the next six months.

So don't pull out your parkas just yet, Toronto, because The Weather Network's seven-day forecast is calling for some hot and humid temperatures over the next three consecutive days.

Currently, the temperature in Toronto is a comfortable 22 C and sunny, though it feels like 23 C with the humidex.

For the next three days, however, the high is expected be 24 C and feel like 28 C with the humidity.

Thursday's forecast unfortunately includes a risk of thunderstorms, but Friday and Saturday are expected to be nice and sunny.

The Weather Network is meanwhile predicting that Sunday will see a high of 22 C with showers, and next week's temperatures are expected to dip back down to the mid and high teens.

Fortunately, the weather agency's long-term forecast predicts that Toronto will see a longer-than-usual autumn season with comfortable temperatures lasting for another couple months, which is extra welcome news considering COVID-19 cases are on the rise and spending time outdoors is the safest way to avoid transmission (other than staying home, of course).

So don't forget to get out there and soak up the sun over the next few days and weeks, because it's surely going to all but disappear before we know it.