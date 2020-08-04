Toronto was hit with a monster rain shaft yesterday and the photos are wild

The August long weekend was wet and wild in Toronto this year, to be certain, but not in the fun, beachy way many people envision the holiday.

From overcast drizzles and torrential downpours to full-on tornado sightings, Southern Ontario has seen its fair share of active weather over the past three days.

For the Greater Toronto Area, specifically, this culminated in the form of a massive rain shaft on Monday afternoon.

Described by meteorologists as "a column of precipitation that is found underneath a convective storm," a rain shaft resembles a sci-fi depiction of aliens beaming up an entire neighbourhood.

In other words, it's terrifying... but also beautiful to behold.

The apocalyptic-looking shelf was undoubtedly the highlight of this weekend's storm series for some.

What a beauty to watch roll in #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/5sIX4Wtbeu — Ghannie Abbott (@Ghannie) August 3, 2020

Stunning photos of the weather phenomenon emerged on Twitter and Instagram as the shaft moved slowly throughout the GTA late Monday afternoon.

Videos shot from highrise balconies showed the storm swallowing homes as it approached.

And once the rain hit, it hit hard.

This, just one day after severe thunderstorms are thought to have dumped around 70 millimetres of rain on the GTA.

Downtown Toronto 4:45 pm. Got home from vacation just in time to see this beauty @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/27KJRLEMvd — Erin Wenckstern (@erinwenckstern) August 3, 2020

We did need the moisture, fortunately, and more is said to be on the way.

Storms could continue to do as we move into the work week, according to The Weather Network, thanks in part to pressure from the tropical storm Isaias.

"Ontario continues to experience the rainy effects of a low-pressure system that's slowly moving across the east," wrote the network in an update on Tuesday morning.

"The storms, that are spanning the province, will continue through Tuesday due to a ridge in the Atlantic. Ontario is also experiencing pressure from tropical storm Isaias, which gives added instability and risk of storms."