Toronto driver tries to use Raptors playoffs as excuse to get out of speeding ticket

If you live in Toronto and even remotely care about basketball, chances are the Raptors were on your mind today.

The team won their second playoff game Wednesday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets, and one Toronto driver was so preoccupied with the victory that they totally forgot the rules of the road.

Toronto police officer PC Papadopoulos tweeted that he stopped a driver who was going 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone Wednesday afternoon.

The driver's excuse? He was thinking about the Raptors.

"It happened. It finally happened," wrote Papadopoulos when describing the encounter on Twitter today. "Driver stopped speeding 95 in 50 zone. Drive [sic] says 'Officer I have @Raptors playoffs on my mind.'"

While this may have been true, it certainly doesn't excuse driving nearly twice the speed limit and endangering other road users.

And though the driver's response was certainly clever, Papadopoulos had no trouble being equally as cheeky in response.

"I have traffic safety on my mind," he said to the motorist.

Papadopoulos wrote that the driver was "educated through enforcement," but he also made sure to end the tweet with a word of encouragement for Toronto's NBA team: "Let's go Raptors!"