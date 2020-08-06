Police cracking down on bad behaviour at popular day trip spot near Toronto

A day trip spot known for its waterfalls and fishing is getting so overrun with illegal camping, littering and overcrowding, police are stepping up enforcement.

After being cooped up in lockdown for months, Toronto residents have looked for escapes from the city. But bad behaviour has popped up in several out of town spots such as Wasaga Beach and Sauble Beach.

Healey Falls, a quiet spot near Campbellford, could be the next spot shut down because people are acting irresponsibly.

Reports of illegal camping, illegal parking, littering, public defecation in the area have led to a crackdown from police.

Even Toronto residents have noted garbage strewn in the area known for its “gorgeous falls.”

“…it would be nice for people to clean up after themselves,” one Toronto resident said after a trip to the falls.

OPP announced this week that they would be closely monitoring the area and enforcing “enhanced rules.”

“The tourist area has seen a large increase in visitors resulting in numerous complaints involving overcrowding, parking violations, littering, and various other behaviours which might compromise public safety,” said police in a release.

“Prominent signage will be posted warning against littering, camping, fires, and parking in prohibited areas.”

In addition, Parks Canada wardens and local police will be “actively monitoring this area.”

This is not the first place in the area to suffer. The municipality recently closed two popular spots Crowe Bridge and Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge because of overcrowding and reckless behaviour.