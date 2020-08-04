At least 4 more international flights with cases of COVID-19 arrived in Toronto recently

While community transmission of COVID-19 cases remains steady and under control in Toronto, international flights carrying passengers who've been infected with the virus continue to arrive at Pearson Airport.

The federal government maintains an online (non-exhaustive) database called Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Locations where you may have been exposed to COVID-19 to keep track of airplanes, cruise ships, trains or other public conveyances where there have been reported cases of the virus, and it indicates that at least four more international flights with infected passengers arrived in Toronto recently — on top of the eight others already reported since the beginning of August.

"You may have been exposed to COVID-19 during recent travel," reads the webpage. "Being aware of the risk can help you take the necessary steps to protect your health and the health of others around you."

The information on the webpage is gathered through reports received from provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public websites, and it only includes data from the last 14 days — as this is the quarantine period for those who may have been exposed.

The database shows that planes from Frankfurt, Chicago, New Jersey and Aruba arrived in Toronto with passengers who tested positive recently, and they were all Air Canada flights.

Air Canada flight AC873 arrived in Toronto from Frankfurt on Aug. 4, and anyone seated in rows 28 to 33 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms.

Passengers on Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago, which arrived on Aug. 5, may have also been exposed (affected rows unknown), as well as travellers on Air Canada flight AC8021 from New Jersey, which arrived on the same day (affected rows 22 to 30).

Most recently, Air Canada flight AC1295 from Aruba arrived in Toronto on Aug. 8, and those seated in rows 22 to 28 may have been exposed.

Non-essential travel between Canada in the U.S. has been halted since mid-March and is expected to continue to be on pause thanks to soaring case numbers and deaths across the border, but exceptions to the rule allow some passengers from our southern neighbour to continue entering the country.

A number of exceptions apply for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, the immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and some foreign nationals.

In total, at least 12 international flights have brought COVID-19-infected passengers into Toronto since Aug. 1, as well as at least six domestic flights.

The federal government is reminding all travellers that anyone returning or coming to Canada is required to quarantine for 14 days as soon as they arrive, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.