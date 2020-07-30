The Skydome in Trinity Bellwoods Park has finally been recognized

For the past 15 years, dads everywhere have been erroneously referring to Toronto's Rogers Centre as the SkyDome, the stadium's former moniker before it was bought out by the Canadian communications company back in early 2005 (which a few readers may be too young to fully remember).

But some Torontonians have held on to and honoured the beloved SkyDome name in the form of an unremarkable baseball diamond in popular Trinity Bellwoods Park, which has been decorated with a weathered piece of plywood haphazardly spraypainted with the word"skydome" for god knows how many years in a humorous nod to the larger diamond's old epithet.

And now, the city has finally decided to make the title official.

Skydome forever - in Trinity-Bellwoods pic.twitter.com/EaQRvJ3cqL — Three Geese Radius (@shawnmicallef) June 20, 2013

Passersby have just started to notice a much cleaner, more legible and seemingly official City of Toronto sign affixed to the Bellwoods diamond's chain-link fencing, which reads "Welcome to SKYDOME In Trinity Bellwoods Park."

Some initially mistook the placard for another quirky art installation (like the fake white squirrels residents spotted in the park last year), but city staff has indeed confirmed that it's authentic.

"The baseball diamond in the park is well known in the community as the 'skydome,' and the sign recognizes its local significance," a City of Toronto representative said on Friday.

And though the official naming of the diamond has given many locals a reason to smile as they walk past, some are already feeling nostalgic about old DIY version.

"I preferred the scrawly spray painted sign, but I guess this will do," one Redditor commented on a photo someone snapped of the new addition.

"Yeah me too - something real grassroots and Trinity about that homemade sign," another added.

Though there's no word on where the iconic hand-scrawled sign has ended up (though it's safe to assume it's in the trash), it's cute to see the city getting in the neighbourhood's long-running inside joke.