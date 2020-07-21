Another major storm is headed for Toronto this week

If you thought Toronto was out of the woods following last weekend's major storm which wreaked havoc across the city in just a few short minutes, you thought wrong — because it seems another major storm is headed our way.

According to a blog post from The Weather Network, Tuesday is the last day to enjoy comfortable, seasonal weather because "a new inbound system is set to bring more severe risk to southern Ontario."

The post states that a severe thunderstorm could arrive as early as tonight and last well into Wednesday, and it's set to bring with it hot and humid temperatures.

The next storms run overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by a return of uncomfortable heat and humidity. #onstorm — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 21, 2020

"A system is set to move in from the United States that will set the stage for both storm risk and the return of humidity to the province," the post states.

"That system will bring overnight showers and storms lingering into the morning, such that people will wake up to a gloomy day."

But according to The Weather Network, the biggest risk for thunderstorms will be Wednesday afternoon, and those living in southern Ontario can expect strong winds, heavy local downpours and even small hail.

Meteorologists predict that the storm will be felt differently across different regions, with the GTA expected to receive two separate storms in the morning and afternoon with a decent pause in between.

And once the storm subsides, a blast of heat will return to Toronto making for temperatures close to 30 C throughout the end of the week and into the mid-30s by the weekend.

"A peek ahead reveals not much in the way of relief from the heat, with temperatures staying at or a little below 30°C into at least early next week," the post states.

So whether you love the rain or live for the heat, it seems Toronto is certainly in for some more extreme weather as we move closer to the start of August.