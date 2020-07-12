32 organizations and initiatives helping frontline healthcare workers in Toronto
Frontline healthcare workers are the heroes of our time, putting their own health and wellbeing on the line every single day.
Over the past few months, Toronto residents, businesses and organizations have found creative ways to say thank you.
While some have chosen to take to their balconies with pots and pans every evening to cheer on healthcare workers, others have been diligently delivering meals, running errands or sewing masks to show their support.
Here are some notable initiatives and organizations across the city that have been helping frontline workers during the pandemic.
This initiative, that not only feeds healthcare workers but also helps support struggling local restaurants and their employees, has already raised over $375,000 in donations.
This group, comprised of Sugo and owners from other loved Italian restaurants in Toronto, has been making hot meals for food banks and hospitals like St. Joseph’s and Sick Kids.
This community hub in Little India has been delivering fresh fruit and vegetables to the Glen Rhodes Food Bank, as well as seniors and vulnerable families through a partnership with FoodShare Toronto.
With help from its generous customers, this Yorkville pub has been preparing and delivering lasagnas for those in need at the Good Shepherd Ministries.
Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia and his foundation's campaign have been delivering meals in a food truck to both staff and residents at hospitals, long-term care centres, food banks and shelters.
This initiative, that acts much like a matchmaking service, connects donors with small food businesses they want to support, who in turn pay it forward by delivering meals to those on the front lines.
Restaurants like Nando's and Paramount Fine Foods teamed up in this initiative to provide complimentary and discounted meals, food vouchers and gift cards to hospital and long-term care staff.
This Toronto restaurant launched a community-based program that provides frontline workers at Mount Sinai Hospital and other hospitals with healthy lunches. The restaurant matches every dollar donated.
LUNCH FOR MOUNT SINAI FRONT-LINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS . In appreciation of the healthcare staff working on the front-lines for all of us, Cafe Landwer would like you to join us on a mission to give back. We are partnering with Mount Sinai Hospital to have fresh, delicious Landwer lunches sent to on-duty healthcare workers, and you can join to make it happen! . We will match every donation, so that every $1=$2! Orders can be delivered in your name to the department of your choice, or to a department that needs it most. . Package 1: (Cost: $100, Value: $215) 5 Landwer's Famous Schnitzel and Rice, 5 Chicken Shawarma and Couscous, 2 Falafel Sandwiches . Package 2: (Cost $50, Value $108) 4 Landwer's Burgers with Truffle Fries, 1 Plant-Based Burger with Truffle Fries . Package 3: (Cost: $100, Value $204) 6 Sweet Potatoes & Chestnut Ravioli, 6 Mediterranean Salads . To donate, send us an email at info@landweravenue.ca with your contact information and we will call you to arrange the order. You can also call us directly at (416) 783-9365. Orders can be placed between 10AM-4PM for the following day ❤️☕️
This fine-dining Italian restaurant has transformed its name and concept to help feed frontline workers. Now known as Mission Lasagna, this restaurant delivers 19 different types of lasagnas, which are all named in honour of nurses back in Italy, to local charities every week.
Rallying support from the Tamil community, this not-for-profit has been feeding frontline workers at hospitals like Scarborough General and Markham-Stouffville, as well as long-term care facilities.
This restaurant delivers groceries to those at St. Agnes’ Parish church who are creating food baskets for families in need. There’s also a donation box on their patio for those who want to donate non-perishable food items to the food bank.
𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 87 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘢𝘥𝘺 “𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘢” 𝘊𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺! 𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘚𝘵 𝘈𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘊𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥-19, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮. “𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘢” 𝘊𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘯’𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘵 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯! 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘺𝘰𝘶 @churrasquiera_andrade 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯! 🙏 . #weareallinthistogether❤️🙏🏻 #covid_19 #communityhelp #gooddeeds
What started as an initiative to sell lawn signs to show appreciation for healthcare workers switched over to raising money to deliver meals from Wayne Gretzky’s Restaurant to hospitals.
This Toronto pizza joint started giving out their famous wood-fired pizzas to police officers, fire departments, healthcare workers and the homeless before scaling deliveries back to hospitals.
Jeff Packer and Div Mehra started this initiative by partnering with the founder and CEO behind health-conscious cafe chain IQ Foods Co. They've gone on to raise more than $43,000 in support of healthcare workers.
This halal Afghan chain has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver free meals to frontline workers and have delivered to a number of hospitals including St. Michael’s Hospital, Mount Sinai, Michael Garron and Markham-Stouffville.
Filipino street food restaurant Kanto by Tita Flips and non-profit Adhika launched this campaign. For every $5 raised, one meal was delivered to a frontline worker.
This free grocery delivery service matches medical professionals with a volunteer in their neighbourhood so that they don't have to worry about going to the grocery store and risk further spread of the virus.
Thought up by a group of medical students from the University of Toronto, this group has connected healthcare workers with volunteers to assist with anything from grocery and pharmacy runs to pet and child care.
This swimwear company repurposed material provided by Adidas to create face masks for frontline workers. Donations have been made to hospitals, midwife clinics, as well as nursing and retirement homes.
“Despite the fact that our store and studio has been closed due to COVID-19, as a local and small business, we wanted to do something to help our community and our essential workers who are currently on the front lines. Although we normally produce custom swimwear in house, we wanted to use this as an opportunity to do our part and make face masks to support those who are risking their lives for our health and safety,” - @betsycampos, founder of Ūnika Swim A huge thank you to @adidasca for trusting our vision with this project. Keeping sustainability in mind - we were able to use donated sportswear and repurpose them into face masks 💕
This network of high school students in the Greater Toronto Area created and facilitated the delivery of over 800 cloth face masks to hospitals, shelters and care homes throughout the province.
This semi-permanent tattoo startup in Toronto shifted part of its production to produce PPE for local healthcare workers including face shields, as well as hand sanitizer and cloth masks.
Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Wickenheiser have both teamed up with this group of physicians, entrepreneurs and volunteers, which ensured that frontline workers had access to essential supplies.
The CPAC Foundation is raising funds in order to provide frontline healthcare workers with surgical masks. So far 200,000 have been delivered to hospitals and social service agencies. And another 400,000 masks have been ordered.
This organization works with healthcare providers to organize and supply PPE to staff at hospitals, long-term care and assisted-living facilities and shelters. If you want to help by sewing masks at home, the group will deliver recycled fabric and other materials right to your door.
Beautiful homemade masks sewn and donated by @aakhinewynn 🧵😻 • If you are interested in sewing masks at home, we will provide you with recycled fabric and other materials delivered right to your door🚪! Once the masks are complete, we pick them up and donate them to facilities where they are needed most. It’s that simple! • For more info, visit our website or the Toronto Sews facebook page: fb.me/TorontoSewsPPEforHCPs . . . . #ppe #diy #sewing #sewingmasks #masks #healthcare #healthcareworkers #medstudentscare #ppeforhcps #ppeforhealthcareworkers #torontosews #toronto
Switching productions nearly overnight to provide much-needed protective wear to frontline healthcare workers, this family-owned plastic fabrication company has become one of Ontario’s leading suppliers of PPE.
Health professional students from the University of Toronto and McMaster University started this initiative that uses 3D-printers to produce face shields for healthcare staff — over 18,000 have been delivered already.
This national non-profit has organized a volunteer-run supply chain of PPE production and delivery to the communities and workers that need them most. And over 1,300 pieces of PPE have been created and delivered so far.
A @sisteringdropin staff member sporting one of our community-made face shields. A huge thank you to our #essentialworkers who continue to lead by example on the frontlines in the battle against #COVID19 This face shield design is approved by @michaelgarronhospital, and the #ProjectNorthernLights community has printed, assembled, sanitized, and delivered over 2000 of these to #frontlineworkers across Southern #Ontario. Please help us expand our reach and continue to #supplyourfrontlines by donating to our #GoFundMe campaign. If you are interested in joining the #NorthernLightsNetwork please visit our website to sign up! #CanadiansFightingCovid #ProjectNorthernLights
This new Airbnb initiative connects medical professionals and healthcare workers with hosts who are offering their homes free of charge so that they can be closer to work or safely distance from their families.
This volunteer initiative that runs across a number of cities in Canada including Toronto, connects healthcare workers with low-cost, short-term housing while they fight COVID-19.
This Toronto-based charity that provides temporary housing at a reduced cost for patients and their families undergoing hospital treatment, expanded its offering to healthcare workers.
This hotel near Dundas and Jarvis has been offering free accommodation to frontline doctors and nurses working at nearby downtown hospitals.
We would like to give thanks to the nurses and doctors working in downtown Toronto on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19. If you are looking to reduce your commute time or to get the well deserved rest you need? We have free accommodations for you. Email us at nursemdbooking@grandhoteltoronto.com to check availability! https://bit.ly/3aLT5nv
Thanks to the generosity of donors who have stepped up to cover the cost of all rooms and cleaning, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers have been staying for free at the boutique Annex Hotel.
