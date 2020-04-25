Toronto halal chain just delivered free meals to the staff at St. Michael's Hospital

All across the city, restaurants in Toronto have been stepping up to feed the frontline healthcare staff who continue to care endlessly for those affected by the virus.

The popular halal Afghan chain, Naan and Kabob is one of the many restaurants doing their part in showing support to these essential workers.

The restaurant recently partnered with the food delivery app, Uber Eats, to deliver 50 to 100 complimentary meals to the emergency staff at St. Michael's hospital.

“Our frontline workers are putting themselves on the line to make sure we are at home and self-isolating to prevent the spread of the virus, the least we can do is provide some meals to show support,” says Maryam Salimi, coordinator of media relations at Naan and Kabob.

Salimi says they plan on delivering meals to other departments within the hospital, such as the intensive care unit, at a later date.

The halal chain has also delivered meals to Centenary Hospital in Scarborough and has scheduled visits to other local hospitals including Mount Sinai, Michael Garron and Markham Stouffville, in the coming weeks.

Salimi says these acts of kindness, which are all part of their #inthistogether campaign, is a way to show support and appreciation to frontline workers.

“Many of the frontline healthcare staff are working overtime, overwhelmed and may not have the time to eat a proper meal during their shifts," she says.

"This is the best way we can contribute as Naan and Kabob believes that our simple delicious meal could serve as a token of appreciation for frontline workers who are in the midst of this fight."

Salimi encourages other local restaurants across the city to continue to also show their thanks to the healthcare industry in any way they can as these workers will need consistent and long term support.

"Healthcare workers are always on the frontline working countless of hours and are always there for us when we need them providing the care and support we need," says Salimi.

"We need to value and appreciate them in any way we can and wherever we see them whether it is a doctor, nurse or admin, we should express our gratitude and thanks."

The restaurant also offers cheaper prices for the city’s first responders at all times including hospital staff, paramedics, police officers and firefighters.