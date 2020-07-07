Ontario reports second lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March

The Ontario Ministry of Health is reporting just 112 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking the second lowest number of new cases since March.

The last time the province confirmed fewer cases than this was on June 26, when just 111 new positive cases were confirmed.

Today's case number represents an increase of just 0.3 per cent from the previous report.

The province has also confirmed two additional deaths, according to the Daily Epidemiologic Summary, an increase from yesterday when Ontario saw no new deaths linked to COVID-19 for the first time in more than three months.

Ontario's total death toll now sits at 2,691.

An additional 177 cases are now considered to be resolved, bringing the total number of resolved cases in the province to 31,603.

And with a total of 36,060 cases of COVID-19 confirmed within Ontario to date, just 1,766 active cases remain.

In terms of testing, public health units across the province completed 15,112 yesterday, and 12,625 tests remain under investigation.

As of today, the province is also launching new data visualization tools which are meant to provide more in-depth information on the COVID-19 situation. They can be found on Ontario's dedicated COVID-19 webpage.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 28 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases today, with 23 of them reporting no new cases at all.