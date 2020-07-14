These are the new gathering limits in Ontario for Stage 3

Most of Ontario has been given the green light to enter Stage 3 of reopening this Friday, which means a slew of additional businesses can resume or expand operations, and things like gathering limits can increase.

For the 24 public health regions forging ahead toward somewhat normalcy, the number of people allowed to get together at one time will jump from the previous cap of 10 to as many as 100.

That's right — up to 100 people will be allowed to congregate, so long as they are maintaining at least two metres' distance from one another and so long as they are outdoors, as of 12:01 a.m. on June 17.

For indoor gatherings, the new maximum will be 50 people. These rules apply to social events, but also more organized events, such as sports games and concerts.

Caps in businesses like retail stores will continue to depend on their size and pre-COVID-19 capacity.

Premier Doug Ford noted during his press conference on Monday, during which he announced the news, that "at all times during these gatherings, people must continue to practice physical distancing with those outside their social circle."

Social circles — the model that the government has been pushing since June, in which people are permitted to have close physical contact (without social distancing) with the same set group of friends or family — will remain capped at 10 individuals province-wide for the time being, regardless of whether a region is in Stage 2 or Stage 3.

And, unfortunately for Torontonians, the city is among the 10 regions that are staying behind in Stage 2, meaning the gathering limit for both indoor and outdoor events will still be limited to 10 people total. The rule for the time being will also stay in place in Durham, Hamilton, Peel, Niagara, York, Windsor-Essex, Lambton, Halton, and Haldimand-Norfolk regions until they are re-assessed weekly for potential progression into Stage 3.