Toronto is about to get more new bike lanes along Bloor St.
The City of Toronto will begin installing the 4.5km Bloor bikeway extension beginning August 4. The new bike lanes were approved by city council back in May.
The Bloor West bikeway extension will provide a continuous connection to Runnymede beyond the existing Bloor Pilot area. The extension includes the installation of cycle tracks, also known as protected bike lanes, to maximize safety.
The new installation will take place in several phases with the first phase being the connection from Shaw to Dundas and the second from Dundas to Runnymede.
The installation, said to conclude by the end of August, will include various parts such as:
The City of Toronto also put out a statement about what should be expected during construction including work hours happening 24 hours a day, seven days a week but "noisy" work will take place before 11 p.m. when possible.
The Bloor West bikeway extension is just one of many new cycling routes coming to the city. New lanes along the Danforth are in the process of being installed as well.
