Toronto is about to get more new bike lanes along Bloor St.

The City of Toronto will begin installing the 4.5km Bloor bikeway extension beginning August 4. The new bike lanes were approved by city council back in May.

The Bloor West bikeway extension will provide a continuous connection to Runnymede beyond the existing Bloor Pilot area. The extension includes the installation of cycle tracks, also known as protected bike lanes, to maximize safety.

The new installation will take place in several phases with the first phase being the connection from Shaw to Dundas and the second from Dundas to Runnymede.

— Toronto Cycling (@TO_Cycling) July 21, 2020

The installation, said to conclude by the end of August, will include various parts such as:

Cycle tracks on both sides of Bloor Street West from Shaw to Runnymede

Temporary expanded patios for restaurants participating in CaféTO which will be removed by the end of August 3, in conjunction with the cycle track installation

24/7 on-street parking on both sides of the street from Runnymede Road to Dundas Street West and on one side of the street from St. Helen’s Avenue to Shaw Street

The City of Toronto also put out a statement about what should be expected during construction including work hours happening 24 hours a day, seven days a week but "noisy" work will take place before 11 p.m. when possible.

The Bloor West bikeway extension is just one of many new cycling routes coming to the city. New lanes along the Danforth are in the process of being installed as well.