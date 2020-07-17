Casinos in Ontario still not open despite being allowed under Stage 3

Casinos are still not yet open to the public in Ontario despite being one of the businesses permitted to resume operations in the 24 regions entering Stage 3 today.

The province released a new framework document at the beginning of this week which outlines everything that is and isn't allowed to happen under Stage 3, and it specifies that casinos are technically allowed to open — although table games at casinos and gaming establishments are not.

In Stage 3, nearly all business will reopen including:



✅Dine-in restaurants and bars

✅Gyms

✅Most personal care services

✅Live shows and movie theatres

✅Casinos

✅Recreational facilities

✅Team sports and events

✅Guide and tour services pic.twitter.com/ug5Y1PRmr7 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 14, 2020

The document also notes that indoor gathering limits apply for casinos, meaning a maximum of 50 people — subject to physical distancing of at least two metres with people from outside their households or social circles — are allowed to be inside a casino at any given time.

Rob Mitchell, the director of communications and public affairs for

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited, told blogTO there are currently no set reopening dates for any Gateway locations, including:

Casino Rama - Orillia

Gateway Casinos - Innisfil

Gateway Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie

Gateway Casinos - Sudbury

Gateway Casinos - Thunder Bay

Gateway Casinos - Clinton

Gateway Casinos - London

Gateway Casinos - Sarnia

Gateway Casinos - Woodstock

"Any plans for re-opening must be independently reviewed by a health and safety subject matter expert and submitted to the regulator, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)," Mitchell said.

This is the reason why casinos across the province are not reopening their doors on the first day of Stage 3, but Mitchell did confirm that they've already developed extensive health and safety plans for each site, which includes two metres of physical distancing, rigorous cleaning and sanitation measures, and the mandatory use of masks or face coverings for all individuals entering the gaming sites.

Other Ontario casinos and gaming locations have also yet to publicly announce formal reopening dates, but it's likely only a matter of time before the AGCO approves their reopening plans and Ontarians are free to gamble once more.