The people behind Toronto restaurants Baro and Petty Cash are now selling PPE

The Toronto hospitality company responsible for some of King Street's most popular bars is now selling customizable boxes of face masks, hand sanitizers, and other essential items.

Honeycomb Hospitality, the group that runs Entertainment District hotspots like Baro, Petty Cash, and Dasha, have launched a new product called Project Safety Box.

Each box, which can be ordered online, comes with a one months'-worth of PPE and gear that can be customized for individuals or for families.

That box includes non-medical cloth masks, gloves, FDA-approved hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, and immune support.

According to Project Safety Box co-founder and Honeycomb Hospitality partner, Matty Tsoumaris, the idea started when news spread that the prices for some essential items were surging, and were becoming increasingly hard to find.

"As we prepare for reopening and restrictions are eased, we must remember that the fight to combat COVID-19 is far from over and individuals must ensure they have adequate supplies to return to their normal lives," said Project Safety Box co-founder Tom Yawney.

"Supply shortages means visits to three or four different stores, which is counterproductive, inefficient, and amplifies the possibility of the virus spreading."

Boxes range from $39 to $99, depending on the quantity you order, and can be shipped anywhere in Canada.

All the products are Project Safety Box-branded: their Immune Support supplement are vegan capsules made from Vitamin C, elderberry, and zinc.

With every purchase of a Project Safety Box, the company will be donating five medical-grade face masks to be Sinai Health. Their goal is to donate one million in total.

Restaurants and retail stores can also do bulk orders of masks and hand sanitizers.