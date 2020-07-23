There's been another COVID-19 outbreak at a distribution facility in Toronto

A Metro grocery distribution facility in west Toronto has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 among its staff.

According to data published by the supermarket chain, it was made aware that a total of 12 employees at the West Mall Distribution Centre at Highway 427 and the QEW (right near Sherway Gardens) have tested positive for the virus so far this month, plus another two in June.

An additional 13 employees at other Metro-run stores or facilities in the Toronto area were also diagnosed within the same two months.

In total, that's 27 cases that the company is aware of at 10 different locations across Mississauga, Etobicoke and downtown Toronto between June 1 and July 22, when case numbers in the city and the province at large are still generally trending downwards (aside from a spike on Monday).

Infections have been reported at two other Etobicoke distribution centres, two separate Metro and two Food Basics locations in Mississauga, Metro at York Mills & Bayview, Metro at College & Shaw, and Food Basics in Bolton.

This is not to mention the 47 staffers at Ontario locations who fell ill with the virus between March and May — nine of them at the West Mall centre.

The latest individual in that location's outbreak — and the last Metro employee to test positive — was still working as recently as July 20.

"We will always contact and follow the guidance of Public Health to ensure the safety of our teammates and customers whenever we are made aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of our food stores or distribution centres," the brand says in a statement on its website, noting its attempt at transparency in publicly posting information about infected employees.

"We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety, and the safety of our customers as well. Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location to manage the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, with each case that is reported, we will deep clean and sanitize the location."

News of the new infections on Metro premises comes just days after a Purolator sorting and distribution facility in Toronto also confirmed an outbreak, and during a time when officials are blaming Canada Day celebrations and young people partying for a a small spike in COVID-19 numbers nationwide in recent days.

Workplace settings such as meat processing plants have also been a bit of a hotspot for Canadian outbreaks over the course of the health crisis.