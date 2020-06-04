A Toronto subway station will be completely closed for half of this month

As the TTC continues to see drastically low ridership amid the health crisis (and continues to lose money because of it), it is making use of the lull by taking care of some long-needed station improvements.

Chester Station, located at Chester and Danforth Avenues on the Bloor-Danforth subway line, is going to be seeing upgrades that include elevators that will open earlier than planned in fall 2020 as part of the commission's Easy Access Program to make the system more physically accessible to all residents.

While the construction is underway this month, trains will not be stopping at the station, and it will be completely closed to public use.

Chester Station will be closing for two weeks starting June 9 as we take advantage of reduced customer loads to advance important #accessibility work there.

Read more at https://t.co/vEwqRlpPZw — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) June 3, 2020

The closure will last approximately two weeks, from June 9 until June 22, with work taking place for 12 hours per day and the station slated to reopen on June 23. The walkway north of the station and its main entryway will also be revamped while the the elevator is installed.

After the construction is complete, the station's parking lot will also be restored, providing 11 spots.

"This is exactly the type of common sense action people expect us to take during the pandemic and I want to thank TTC passengers and local residents for their patience during the closure," Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a release about the project.

The city has likewise ramped up road improvements over the past weeks while streets are more quiet than usual.