City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto construction

Toronto ramps up city-led construction projects while traffic remains low

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It looks like Toronto will have three distinct seasons this year in light of the ongoing global pandemic: Winter, construction, and supersonic mega-construction.

The City is now fully making good on its plan to "accelerate as many important construction projects as possible" while traffic volumes remain relatively low due to widespread business closures, judging by how many crews are out working in the streets right now.

It's intense and, for many people at home, it's mind-numbingly loud and inconvenient — but better to do all the road work now than when it could inconvenience drivers, heaven forbid!

As announced by Mayor John Tory on Friday, the City of Toronto is "taking a bold and aggressive approach" to city-led construction this year by going hard and heavy right out of the gate.

"While traffic volumes are lower, the City is working to accelerate as many projects as possible by alleviating restrictions on roads and intersections during peak and off-peak hours for construction projects and working with contractors on other means and methods to accelerate work and complete these projects within a fast-tracked schedule," reads a release announcing the strategy.

The City estimates that traffic volumes on local roads are currently down between 45 and 65 per cent.

Planned construction projects include repairs to major and local roads, sidewalks and cycling infrastructure, public transit improvements, the replacement and rehabilitation of watermains and sewers, and other major water infrastructure improvements.

Between road resurfacing, sewer upgrades and the like, city crews will be working on 550 streets across Toronto this construction season.

In addition to these infrastructure projects, pothole blitzes are planned for three Saturdays throughout May and "annual spring maintenance" will close off the Gardiner Expressway between Highway 427 and the Don Valley Parkway from May 29 until June 1.

  • Bathurst Street from Front Street West to Fort York Boulevard, bridge rehabilitation, TTC track rehabilitation resulting in full vehicular road closure, set to begin the week of May 17, 2020
  • Bathurst Street from Front Street West to Queen Street West, replacing a 143-year-old watermain
  • Church Street at Richmond Street East, replacing a 143-year-old watermain and TTC track requiring a full intersection closure
  • Don Mills Bridge over the Don Valley Parkway, bridge rehabilitation and
  • Completing the replacement of a 146-year-old watermain on Richmond Street from York Street to Bathurst Street


The City says it has also been working with contractors to advance even more projects by approving more than 600 rush hour exemptions and extending work hours. 

"This year's construction season presents a rare opportunity to complete work in the city during a period when not many people are travelling on our roads," said Ward 6 Councillor James Pasternak, Chair of the Infrastructure & Environment Committee, when the news was announced last week.

"I recognize the disruption this may cause to those who are staying home but want to emphasize how important this work is to renew infrastructure that so many of Toronto's residents and businesses rely on."

"The City will continue to make efforts to minimize the impact of construction as much as possible."

Let's hope so, because with the City accelerating its construction projects, and the province recently allowing a whole host of other construction sites to reopen, it's mighty loud in Toronto right now.

Lead photo by

Dani Stover

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Snow flurries are now forecast for this weekend in Toronto

Doug Ford says he won't ban people from visiting the cottage this May 24 weekend

John Tory says the 2020 version of the CNE is probably going to be cancelled

Toronto ramps up city-led construction projects while traffic remains low

70% of Ontario's COVID-19 patients have now recovered

People in Toronto keep visiting the cute family of foxes in the Beaches

Toronto Western Hospital reports COVID-19 outbreak among patients and staff

Doug Ford says Ontario getting close to reopening parks and curbside retail