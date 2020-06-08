City
toronto police chief

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says he's stepping down

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announced today that he'll be stepping down from his position on July 31.

Saunders said in a press conference today that he will be resigning as Police Chief at the end of next month, a role he's held since 2015.

Saunders said and Mayor John Tory later confirmed that he had informed the board and Tory of his intention to retire this summer. He said today the decision was not due to health concerns and that he's looking forward to being a full-time dad and husband.

"Family is the most important thing to me right now," he said.

Mayor John Tory issued a statement thanking Saunders for serving almost four decades with the Toronto Police.

"On behalf of all Toronto residents, I want to thank Chief Saunders for his exemplary service," he said. He has led the women and men of the Toronto Police Service for the last five years – working to modernize the service and establishing community-focused policing." 

"He has been a dedicated and responsible Chief of Police who has always worked to protect the city. He cares deeply about the people of the city, all of its neighbourhoods, and about the men and women who serve with him."

Saunders recently said he supported the peaceful anti-Black racism protests happening this past weekend and was spotted taking a knee during a march on Friday.

The news comes on the heel of calls to defund the police budget with City Counsellor Josh Matlow supporting the move.

Saunders' contract was set to expire in 2021.

Lead photo by

George Talusan

