Toronto might finally get the green light to move into Stage 2 of reopening

Toronto might be in for some good news today as the province is set to announce whether it can move into Stage 2 of reopening.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to outline whether several regions in the Golden Horseshoe, including Toronto, will be able to enter Stage 2 as part of the government's regional approach to reopening.

This means reopening restaurants and hair salons, plus many other businesses, as early as Friday, June 19.

Ten regions within the province, including the entire Greater Toronto Area, were held back from entering Stage 2 on June 12 due to various public health reasons.

For the most part, Ontario has experienced a downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 in recent days, with the noted exception of Brampton, which has seen a spike in active cases.

During an interview with CP24 today, Mayor John Tory said that there may be "some good news" for Toronto today.

He said that he supported the cautious, evidence-based approach to reopening when Toronto is ready.

"We just don' t want to do this too soon and end up with very terrible consequences," he said.